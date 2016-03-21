(Jupiter, FL) It was one of the most dramatic comebacks in NCAA tournament history as Texas A&M rallied last night from 12 points behind Northern Iowa with only 12 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and then eventually win in double overtime, 92-88.

“Yeah, it was definitely unbelievable–unfortunately, I fell asleep at halftime,” admitted Michael Wacha, who pitched three seasons for the Aggies. “I caught up on all the highlights this morning. 12th Man was in full effect last night. It was awesome to see them advance to the Sweet 16 and can’t wait to see what they’ve got going forward.”

The news was not quite as good for Kolten Wong, who watched his Hawaii Rainbows fall to Maryland by a score of 73-65. Despite the loss, the second baseman took to Twitter with praise for his team.

“You’ve got to,” smiled Wong. “Hawaii basketball, we’ve never really seen them get to this point. It was an exciting time for me, the state of Hawaii, just to see those guys out there doing what they were doing. It was a good run. Hopefully, we can continue staying on that streak.

“I was just happy those guys were doing what they were doing–they put up a good fight. Maryland’s a tough team. Good luck to Maryland, hopefully they win it all so Hawaii can look back and say they lost to the champs.”

Wong, who is often in the mix trading clubhouse barbs, hadn’t received too much trouble from his teammates.

“The only guy giving me trouble was Marco but that’s because I give him crap all the time about it,” laughed Wong. “That’s the only reason. Everybody else was pretty cool about it and thought Hawaii had a chance.”

Gonzales, who attended Gonzaga, and Wacha are the only two players that still have their alma maters alive in the tournament.

“Who knows if we’ll meet up later on, but I’ve got A&M going to my Final Four so hopefully, they’ll keep on winning,” said Wacha.

