GRAFTON - Grafton will come alive on Thursday nights this summer with not only the Music In The Park, but now a weekly 15-minute fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks displays go through Sept. 9, except for Thursday, July 1, because of other fireworks activities that week.

Alton is also having a fireworks display each Thursday night that will go off simultaneously with the Grafton fireworks show.

Cory Jobe, President/CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said: “Creating the Thursday night fireworks experience is one way we can encourage people to travel to our Great Rivers & Routes region and enjoy shopping, dining, and staying overnight. We are looking forward to a robust summer travel season and the Light Up the River Road fireworks is another destination driver for us.”

New Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said he believes Cory Jobe and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwestern Illinois has done a brilliant job of organizing the summer fireworks shows.

“What I am excited about is the outpouring of support and love of the community and volunteers stepping forth on issues,” Morrow said of his tenure to date. “Because COVID is lessening, I believe we are going to have a good summer. This year, we are looking for an increase in tourism during the summer season. We have added five new business licenses for the summer and we are seeing a lot of excitement and optimism about the tourist season.”

