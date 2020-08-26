ALTON - Delilah Donaldson, a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior, has joined the staff at Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau as a public relations intern for the fall semester.

Each semester the Tourism Bureau offers an opportunity for students majoring in marketing, public relations, advertising, and economics to experience firsthand what it is like to work in the field.

Donaldson will gain public relations skills and work-related experiences designed to enhance her career opportunities, and she noted it will help her manage her own pet sitting business.

“I am thrilled to learn so much and receive hands on experiences with this opportunity. Given the current state of the world I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to have an internship experience before graduating,” Donaldson remarked.

Donaldson will graduate in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and a minor in History. Post-graduation she plans on relocating to Nashville, TN and to do publicity for new, up and coming artists.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Fall semester Donaldson will have firsthand public relations experiences as she works with the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. Her primary focus will be on social media, blogs, press releases, and reporting on fall and holiday attractions within the six country bureau region.

Donaldson just recently became a resistant of Alton, IL, but is no stranger to the area having grown up in Granite City, IL just south of Alton.

“As someone who has chosen to live in this town because of the beauty and exciting attractions, I know exactly what people want to know about the area. Growing up my family and I always would come to this area to shop, dine, and sight-see on the beautiful river road,” Donaldson says.

While school keeps Donaldson busy, she still manages to work two part-time jobs, one at GCS Credit Union as a teller and the other, as a server at 3rd Chute Bar and Grill II. Donaldson is a busy bee with a hardworking, outgoing personality that makes it easy to stay on top of everything. Donaldson also works as a holiday actress on Main Street in St. Charles, MO from October through December. She strives to maintain a balance between her career work in communications and her passion for acting.

When Donaldson is not helping members at the GCS, waiting tables at the restaurant, or playing a fun character on Main Street, she enjoys running her own small pet sitting business. When Donaldson finds quiet moments in her crazy schedule, she enjoys reading and writing poetry, reading up on the history of Alton, and having fun with friends while enjoying all that her favorite new city has to offer.

More like this: