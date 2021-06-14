ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s planted a tree this past Thursday at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center in honor of life and everyone who has faced the storm of cancer and emerged stronger from the fight. The tree planting was done to mark Cancer Survivor Day on June 6.

The Kwanzan Cherry Tree was planted on Thursday, June 10, 2021, and dedicated on Friday, June 11, 2021.

"Trees are vital. Not only do they give us oxygen and stabilize the soil, but they also give us stability and shade, they cover us and provide protection, and are a symbol of growth and renewed life; yielding fruit, healing, hope," OSF Saint Anthony President Jerry Rumph said.

He continued: "Those that we are blessed to care for at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center, ring the bell after their final treatment. As they ring the bell, they say:

“Ring the bell 3 times well. The ring will clearly say, the treatments are done, its course has run and I’m on my way!”

Jennifer Schulz, OSF Community Relations Coordinator added: "We gave each of our four survivors that spoke at today’s event, a tiny, but a mighty beautiful bell. "These bells will also be given to our survivors on the day that they ring the bell signifying their last treatment. The bells on the tree will be an ongoing symbol of healing, survivorship, and hope.

"We concluded the ceremony inside with a beautiful song from the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George. As they sang “Goodness of God,” I noticed the word HOPE on the window behind them. I thought that was a beautiful way to capture this ceremony and dedication – with hope and goodness from God."

Survivors present:

Bud Webb

Suzie Bangert

Larry Sams

Larry Nickel

