CENTREVILLE - Touchette Regional Hospital (TRH) is reminding the public of its volunteer services program and the importance these individuals play in hospital operations.

Volunteers are valuable at TRH in many ways. Their tasks can and often do free up critical time for doctors and nurses to spend with patients.

“By assisting hospital staff in caring for patients and aiding visitors, many of our volunteers develop an improved sense of self-worth,” says Cora Hughes, Manager of Volunteer Services. “In helping others, they foster feelings of pride and accomplishment. They can see how their efforts change lives and impact those they interact with.”

Those who volunteer come from a variety of backgrounds. The skills and talents each individual holds are influential in the overall big picture.

Their duties differ from one day to the next from greeting guests in admitting, and helping families navigate the hospital, to serving as office assistants and assisting in community events and fundraising efforts.

At Touchette, volunteer opportunities are valuable and available for everyone. These individuals provide key services for and within our hospital, while also playing an important role in the community.

To learn more about the Volunteer Services program at TRH, call 618.332.5289 and visit www.touchette.org to learn more about the hospital.

