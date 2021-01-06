It’s a new year and that means new beginnings. Resolutions are at an all-time high during the month of January. It’s when many people strive for change; whether it’s to eat healthier, spend less money, or get in shape. But for some, their resolutions aren’t to cut carbs, lose weight or deposit extra money into the bank. Instead, they are focused on their mental health.

Just like the body, our minds are susceptible to illness, and without a healthy mind, our resolutions may be hard to keep. The new year is a perfect time to take stock of your emotions and incorporate resolutions that have a long-lasting impact on your mental health and happiness.

Use these self-care strategies to set realistic New Year’s resolutions for your mental health.

Make time for self-care. Create a list of self-care activities that make you happy and schedule them as part of your daily routine. This could be structured therapy sessions, daily exercise, meditation or simply talking with friends and family. We know it’s hard to fit one more thing into our already busy schedules, but self-care is vital to your mental health.

Be kind to yourself. Change can be hard and often takes time. Allow yourself to have feelings and forgive yourself for mistakes. You are here and doing your best, and that’s what counts.

Make sleep a priority. Studies have found that sleep and mental health are connected. In fact, approximately 65 to 90% of people with major depression also experience a sleep problem. Try to go to sleep a little bit earlier every night and give your body the rest it needs.

Limit your screen time. Spending too much time on your phone or computer can impact your quality of sleep, your relationships and even lead to feelings of depression and anxiety. Be conscious of how much time you’re spending online and the impact it has on your mental health and make adjustments if needed. When it comes to social media, use these tips to use the platforms in a positive way.

Learn more about mental health. “One of the best ways to improve your mental health is to understand it”, says Gretchen Jackson, Director of Behavioral Health Outpatient Services at TRH. “We have a number of resources available at Touchette that can help. If a person feels like they are struggling with increased feelings of depression, anxiety, or simply having a difficult time managing their emotions and feel they may need someone to talk to, I encourage them to contact our intake counselors and discuss their options for treatment.”

Let’s make getting mentally healthy the best resolution in 2021!

At Touchette Regional Hospital, our compassionate behavioral healthcare staff is available when you need us. Maintaining your mental health is critically important to your overall wellbeing. Mental health problems touch everyone in all walks of life - it doesn’t discriminate. We can help. To learn more about our behavioral health and wellness services, click here.

