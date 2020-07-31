CENTREVILLE, ILLINOIS – Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, Ill., is excited to announce the opening of its Medical Stabilization Unit, a new 4-bed in-patient unit. The medical stabilization unit will offer medically supervised withdrawal management from alcohol, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

Key to the unit’s care philosophy is its interdisciplinary team with specialized training in drug and alcohol withdrawal. The interdisciplinary team consists of physicians, nurses, social workers, and an addiction counselor to provide a coordinated approach to care. The emphasis of treatment is on providing tools, resources, and coping skills through structured programming to promote recovery.

Our team specializes in treating addiction along with any medical co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic infections, and seizure disorders. At Touchette, we are able to treat patients with more complex medical conditions. We understand how addiction can put stress on an individual’s health and well-being.

The medical stabilization unit will also involve individual, family, and group therapy to assist the individual with the stressors that may have led to the addiction. Families are often uncertain about how to help. Family involvement – with the patient’s consent – is a key element of the medical stabilization unit’s treatment plan.

Referrals for admission can be made by physicians, other health care professionals, families, and patients themselves. Anyone over age 18 in need of medical stabilization for alcohol or drug withdrawal may benefit from the services offered at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Referrals for admission to the new Medical Stabilization Unit are accepted 24 hours a day by calling our intake hotline at 618-332-4038.

Touchette Regional Hospital accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance plans.

