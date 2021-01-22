CENTREVILLE – Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, Ill., is announcing the addition of an age-specific geriatric unit to its in-patient Behavioral Health & Wellness Center.

“There have been no changes to our admission criteria or to the services we offer,” explained Michelle Petrosky, Executive Director of behavioral health services at Touchette. “What is new are dedicated beds to adults age 55 and older within the unit.”

Admission requires the patient to be medically stable but requiring treatment or protection in a therapeutic environment. Potential symptoms for admission could include: hallucinations, delusions, severe confusion, isolation and withdrawal, inability to care for self or home, complicated substance abuse or other diagnosis.

Our team specializes in treating the whole person. Touchette offers behavioral health services, including: Adult (18 years of age or older) In-Patient Services; Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults and adolescents; Adult Substance Abuse IOP; and In-Patient Medical Stabilization Program for withdrawal from drugs or alcohol.

Referrals for admission can be made by physicians, other health care professionals, families, and patients themselves. Referrals for admission to any of Touchette’s Behavioral Health programs, including the new geriatric unit, are accepted 24 hours a day by calling our intake hotline at 618-332-4038.

Touchette Regional Hospital accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance plans. For more information on behavioral health and all services, visit www.touchette.org.

