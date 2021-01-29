BELLEVILLE - Touchette Regional Hospital announced the opening of its new Physical Therapy location in Belleville, IL. On Monday, February 1, 2021, Touchette Regional Hospital will expand physical therapy to 2810 Frank Scott Parkway West, Suite 824 (Copper Bend) in Belleville.

At this new location in Belleville, Touchette Regional Hospital will be able to provide physical therapy to current patients, as well as new patients of all ages.

“Our organization continues to expand our service locations and offerings in an effort to improve access to specialized services,” said Alex Lovshin, Vice President of Ambulatory and Networking Services at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Once the new location opens on February 1, appointments may be scheduled Monday – Friday, 8:00 am until 4:30 pm by calling 618.416.4903.

You should note that you can benefit from PT even if you haven’t experienced an injury or illness. Check out our website (https://touchette.org/services/physical-therapy) for information on just how beneficial PT can be for your overall health and wellbeing.

The PT team at the Touchette Regional Hospital Copper Bend location looks forward to expanding our same great care to this new location. Our experienced therapists are committed to helping you achieve your goals. Call us at 618.416.4903 to schedule your appointment.

More like this: