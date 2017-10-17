EDWARDSVILLE - The 2017 Touch-A-Truck event was again a massive success, with an estimated 8,000 people attending Saturday at Edwardsville Township Park.

Touch-A-Truck is a free community event that gives area families and kids the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles they see every day and some that are rarely accessible.

The event has assorted vehicles of various purposes from fire trucks, farm equipment, an emergency helicopter and much more. There were crafts and activities for children on site, along with different trucks with food cuisine of all types.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said the Touch-A-Truck event just keeps growing every year and getting better and better.

“We estimate we had about 8,000 come to Touch-A-Truck,” Miles said. “We had a little more people here this year compared to last year. You look up at the event and people keep coming in. We were blessed with great weather this year.”

