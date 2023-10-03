EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Touch-A-Truck event this past Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, again attracted thousands of families to Township Park.

This year's event had 50 vehicles and considerable business support. There were a variety of children's activities and the most popular appeared to be face painting, which drew a crowd the entire time.

The medical helicopter present was again the most visited with a constant line. Children were able to sit in the helicopter and hear an explanation of how everything worked.

Adam Colvin, the administrator of Edwardsville Township, said they were extremely pleased with its highest turnout ever and the highest turnout of vehicles.

“Some vehicles are pretty big and we have to have space,” Colvin added. “We knew we had almost 50 vehicles, which is the most we have had. We also had the highest sponsorships from businesses and feel this was our most successful Touch-A-Truck event ever. We also had really great weather.”

Colvin said organizers of the event always try to make sure it doesn’t conflict with any other major events around Edwardsville or Glen Carbon.

“Overall, it was a huge success,” he said. “We had a helicopter that was able to land and it was a big draw. Everybody had a good experience and we will do it again next year. It is great community engagement activity to see our park, which is one of the biggest parks in the area.”

