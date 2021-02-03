EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township announced today it collected 307 Christmas trees during the annual Madison County Christmas Tree Recycling program. Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Edwardsville Township Community Park served as the area’s first Christmas tree-recycling collection site in 1991. Madison County followed suit and introduced a coordinated county-wide initiative in 1997.

“Christmas tree recycling is another one of the many valuable community services the Township offers to residents,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte. Edwardsville Township Highway Commissioner Danny Picarella said he and his crew was busy coordinating the Township’s recycling effort, running the trees through a wood chipper to make mulch.

"I was there when the program started in the 90s and I’m proud to still be a part of the program,” Picarella said. “Over the last decade we have turned over 5,000 collected trees into sustainable mulch to use in our Township. This gives us a good supply of mulch and the trees don’t end up in landfills."

As a grassroots level of government, Edwardsville Township helps those most in need in the community, partnering with state and county agencies to offer residents a host of programs and services. Programs include helping low-income seniors, families and individuals get financial assistance with utility bills, counseling seniors transitioning to Medicare health insurance plans and more.

The Township works with area nonprofits and other governmental units to lead the area’s homeless and transient populations to valuable resources.

Quoting the Township Officials of Illinois mission statement, Schulte said, “Township government isn’t just another layer of government; it’s the critical layer, the foundation. It’s the one that represents you and your family, lives within its budget, and provides the services you’ve asked for – nothing more and nothing less.”

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

