ALTON/GODFREY - High rotating winds hit the Alton-Godfrey area around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

Damages have been reported at Seminary at Seiler Road.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a tornado warning for Madison County and Macoupin County until 1:45 p.m. The NWS said at 12:25 p.m., a severe rotating thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Godfrey, moving east at 40 mph. The National Weather Service said radar indicated rotation.

Worden, Staunton, Wilsonville, Mt. Olive, and Benld were included in the path of the thunderstorm.

