ALTON/GODFREY - High rotating winds hit the Alton-Godfrey area around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

Damages have been reported at Seminary at Seiler Road.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a tornado warning for Madison County and Macoupin County until 1:45 p.m. The NWS said at 12:25 p.m., a severe rotating thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Godfrey, moving east at 40 mph. The National Weather Service said radar indicated rotation.

Worden, Staunton, Wilsonville, Mt. Olive, and Benld were included in the path of the thunderstorm.

More like this:

Yesterday - Riverbend Rotary Sponsors March 9 Trivia Night

5 days ago - Godfrey Business Spotlight: Gorilla Car Wash is Business Built from Passion

Yesterday - Lived Life Of Public Service: Retired East Alton Fire Chief Dies

Yesterday - Transfer Students to Explore Options at L&C Spring Transfer Day 2024  

Dec 6, 2023 - Toko Sushi and Boba in Godfrey Officially Opens

 