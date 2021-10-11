WRIGHTS - A tornado ripped through Wrights, IL., Monday afternoon and smashed a shed, and also damaged a silo. The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed it was a tornado strike and so far, there are no injuries.

Wrights, IL., is in Greene County with a population of 295. NWS Meteorologist Melissa Byrd said the strike in Wrights was definitely that of a tornado.

"We can confirm it was a tornado, but won’t do a survey there until tomorrow," she said. "We are arranging someone to go there now. I have seen both video and pictures.”

Shane David Kessinger shared the photo above of the tornado.

Kessinger said thankfully the area the tornado struck in Wrights is "sparsely populated."

Debris was scattered throughout Wrights today from the high winds.

For historians, Wrights, IL., has been struck with serious tornadoes in the past. The most known was a severe F4 tornado on April 19, 1927. In that tornado, four people died in Wrights. In the same tornado that struck southwest of nearby Carrollton in Greene County, and three died, including a school teacher. The school teacher died as the building was destroyed, but she saved several of her school children.

