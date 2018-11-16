ALTON - TorHoerman Law helped kick off the holidays for hundreds of families Friday morning by offering free turkeys at the Salvation Army.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Tor Hoerman said the main goal is to help people ease some of the stress that surrounds the holidays and allow people more time with their families.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Somebody asked me are we doing this for the community or are we doing this for individuals,” he said. “I hope it has an impact on the community. but the truth is we do it for each individual family so that they can have their own time. If it’s one turkey of five hundred turkeys, we really just focus on the individuals. That's the impact we hope to have, one family at a time.”

Mayor of Alton Brant Walker said the event is truly a great way to start the holidays and it’s exactly what the holidays are all about, helping one another.

“It means a tremendous amount to the community. This is a great way of our community to help those who are less fortunate.”

More like this:

Apr 10, 2024 - Patty's Petals Blooms in Godfrey with Personalized Care for Each Customer

Apr 1, 2024 - RiverBender Blog: Making My Magnum Opus Lamb Cake

Dec 26, 2023 - Duke Bakery's Legendary Christmas Traditions Continue To Captivate Community

Dec 25, 2023 - Third Street Realty on Helping the Community During Christmas

Mar 19, 2024 - Summons Out For Arrest Of St. Louis County Police Officer

Related Video:

TorHoerman Law Turkey Giveaway

TorHoerman Law Turkey Giveaway 2020

 