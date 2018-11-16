ALTON - TorHoerman Law helped kick off the holidays for hundreds of families Friday morning by offering free turkeys at the Salvation Army.

Tor Hoerman said the main goal is to help people ease some of the stress that surrounds the holidays and allow people more time with their families.

“Somebody asked me are we doing this for the community or are we doing this for individuals,” he said. “I hope it has an impact on the community. but the truth is we do it for each individual family so that they can have their own time. If it’s one turkey of five hundred turkeys, we really just focus on the individuals. That's the impact we hope to have, one family at a time.”

Mayor of Alton Brant Walker said the event is truly a great way to start the holidays and it’s exactly what the holidays are all about, helping one another.

“It means a tremendous amount to the community. This is a great way of our community to help those who are less fortunate.”

