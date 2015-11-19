ALTON - With the holiday season right around the corner, some residents of Alton and its surrounding communities may be wondering where or even if their Thanksgiving meal will occur.

Luckily, TorHoerman, LLC and the Salvation Army of Alton joined together to serve their community. The law firm and the organization partnered to provide 500 large frozen turkeys to lucky residents this Thursday, Nov. 19.

“It’s something that we love to do,” Jessica Hoerman said. “The entire firm looks forward to it. It’s a great way to give back to the community and bring awareness to the importance of people who may or will go hungry during the holidays.”

Those wishing to receive a turkey began lining up outside the Salvation Army, located on Alby Street downtown, before the doors of the organization even opened. At 10:00 a.m. when the giveaway finally was underway, over 250 folks registered to receive their prized Thanksgiving staple.

“Talking to the people when they come through is my favorite part,” Hoerman said. “So many people are so grateful that we’re here to help out, even if it is just for one day. Lots of people reach out and it’s really a rewarding event.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker was on hand at the event and personally handed out the 15-plus pound turkeys to those who needed the assistance.

“What a great day. TorHoerman’s group is truly outstanding,” Mayor Walker said. “This is exactly what this season is all about and they exemplify that by giving and not receiving, so this really kicks of the holiday for me.”

Mayor Walker also stressed the importance of the Salvation Army, who provides service for members of the community year round.

“Anytime you can partner with a group that shares the same vision that you have, particularly with helping those who are less fortunate, is really wonderful.”

In a recent report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price of fresh turkeys around $1.60 per pound. Frozen turkeys, though considered more cost-effective, still range for around $1.30 per pound. At this cost, the average 15-pound bird would cost the average consumer nearly $20, not including the classic Thanksgiving fixings that are common around the holiday.

“We’ve gotten nothing but great feedback from the community,” Horeman said. “It’s just been a wonderful thing for us to be a part of the community like this.”

