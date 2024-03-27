WOOD RIVER - Columbia High School's softball team went off on a pair of big innings, scoring eight times in the top of the second inning, then added six more in the fifth in going on to a 17-3 win over East Alton-Wood River in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game Tuesday afternoon at Leroy Emerick Field. The girls on both sides played through the cold and windy conditions at game time.

Both Haley Pratt and Lilly Tretter had the two hits of the day for the Oilers, with Camey Adams having the only RBI. Jordan Ealey started inside the circle, and went four innings, giving up 11 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits while striking out two, and Pratt pitched the fifth, allowing six runs, one earned, on five hits, also fanning two.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was the opening conference game of the season for both sides, and the Eagles quickly went out to a big lead and never relinquished it in going on to the win.

Columbia started off with one run in the first, nine in the second and two in the fourth before the Oilers scored its first run in the home half to make the score 12-1. The Eagles scored six more times in the fifth, to EAWR's two, to take the 17-3 win, via the 10-run rule.

The Eagles are now 7-1, while EAWR goes to 1-5, and plays against Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday, plays at Freeburg on Thursday, then hosts Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Thursday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

More like this: