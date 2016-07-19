GODFREY – Top seeded players and the winner of the Bud Simpson Open earned wins Tuesday in the main draw of the19th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic Open.

American Eddie Grabill earned a wildcard into the main draw after clinching his first Men’s Open singles championship last month in the Bud Simpson Open at Lewis and Clark. He defeated Justin Roberts, of the Bahamas, Tuesday morning 6-4, 6-3.

Grabill just ended his freshman year at Dartmouth with an overall record of 17-7 in singles and 3-1 in doubles. He played for Hinsdale Central High School, in Hinsdale, Illinois where he was IHSA state champion in singles in 2014 and doubles in 2013 and achieved a national ranking of No. 34 in 2015.

No. 1 Tennys Sandgren, of Gallatin, Tennessee, advanced 6-2, 7-5 over Emil Reinberg, of Atlanta, Georgia.

“It was very hot. My opponent started out slow, and then started playing much better. I don’t know what would have happened, if it went to three sets. We were both getting tired,” Sandgren said.

Sandgren won his first USTA Futures Singles championship in the 2011 Lewis and Clark Men’s Pro Tennis Classic.

Reinberg, just finished his freshman year at the University of Georgia on a high note winning his final eight singles matches to post a 20-10 singles record, including a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play.

No. 3 Blake Mott, of Melbourne, Australia, won against American Mico Santiago, Corvallis, Oregon, 6-3, 5-0 (ret.)

Article continues after sponsor message

Mott just reached a career high of No. 330 and made it through to the semifinals in the Canada F4 and F5 Futures.

Other players who made it through the first round include Christian Harrison who won against fellow American Vasil Kirkov 6-2, 6-3, and Collins Johns who defeated fellow American William Griffith 4-6, 6-2, 3-1.

In doubles action, Sandgren and his former University of Tennessee teammate Rhyne Williams, defeated Americans Ian Dempster and Robbie Mudge 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Nathan Ponwith and Emil Reinberg defeated Patrick Davidson and Eric Morris 6-2, 6-1.

Americans George Goldhoff and Martin Redlicki defeated No. 1 Luke Bambridge and Farris Gosea, of Great Britain, 6-2, 7-6(5).

Scores were not yet available for St. Louis-area natives Michael Peters and Steffens, who won the Simpson Men’s Open Doubles title. They played Americans Daniel Hobart (AUS) and Mico Santiago (USA).

Players tomorrow will include wildcard Grayson Goldin who will face qualifier Alexander Brown. Goldin, who is staying with his grandparents who live in Godfrey, played in last year’s tournament. He said he is excited to be back competing in the tournament and hopes to have some family members coming out to support him.

“It feels good to be able to play in a tournament where you have family and friends near. I have been staying with my grandparents here in Godfrey and that is nice. This is a great tournament,” Goldin said.

The Lewis and Clark tournament is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Men’s Futures Pro Circuit event. It is free and open to the public, and spectators are provided with covered stadium seating to keep them comfortable and shaded from the heat.

For complete results from the day and live scoring throughout the week, visit http://itfprocircuit.tennis-live-scores.com/scoreboard.aspx

Singles and doubles main draw play continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at L&C. For more information about the Lewis and Clark tournament, visit www.lc.edu/usta. Contact the tournament desk at (618) 468-6252. To download high resolution photos from the tournament, visit http://bit.ly/USTA2016.

More like this: