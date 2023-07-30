EDWARDSVILLE - Top seed Aidan McHugh of Great Britain and qualifier Quinn Vandecasteele of the United States advance to the singles final in the morning and the top-seeded doubles team walked over to the doubles final before storms wrecked the next-to-last day of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament on Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

Excessive heat warnings, where Saturday temperatures were again forecast near 100 and heat index values were forecast to between 110-115, forced both singles semifinals to begin at 9 a.m., with the second doubles semifinal match to be played immediately after and the doubles final was set for 5 p.m. late Saturday afternoon. Intense thunderstorms moved through the entire St. Louis area, which eventually forced the postponement of the doubles final to Sunday morning.

In the two matches that were played, in the singles semifinals, McHugh, from Glasgow, Scotland, defeated Shunsuki Mitsui of Shizuoka, Japan and who plays for the University of Tennessee, 6-2, 6-4, while Vandecasteele, who is from Murray, Utah and plays for the University of Oregon, defeated Ozan Baris, from Okemos, Mich. and Michigan State, 6-1, 6-3, with both advancing to Sunday's final.

In the doubles semifinal match, George Goldhoff, who's from Irvine, Calif. and currently a volunteer assistant coach for Baylor University in Waco, Tex., and Mac Kiger, from New York City, who plays for the University of North Carolina, won over the fourth-seeded team of Yuki Mochizuki of Osaka, Japan and Takeru Yuzuki of Tochigi, Japan, by walkover to go through to the final.

The finals of the doubles and singles are set for the final day of the tournament on Sunday, with the doubles final between top-seeded Goldhoff and Kiger going against Kareem Al-Allif of Dubai, United Arab Emirates and a volunteer assistant coach at Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss., and Colin Markes of Austin, Tex. and the University of Texas, which is slated to start at 8 a.m., followed by the singles final between McHugh and Vandecasteele, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Both finals are set to be live-streamed on Riverbender.com.

