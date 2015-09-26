Of all the fun and exciting events throughout the River Bend this weekend, the RiverBender.com staff has chosen the 5 events to attend this weekend:

1. Paper Slip Theatre presents Comedy Improv at Jacoby Arts Center

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Jacoby Arts Center’s Friday Nites Live! series extends to theatrical arts commencing with the original, G-rated comedy improvisations of Paper Slip Theatre. The improv troupe will perform at 7:30pm, Friday, September 25.

Using audience suggestions, Ed Reggi and his company of actors play audience activated improv comedy games. Both the audience and the actors never know how the games will turn out. This is pure spontaneous theatre in which the actors listen and respond to the audience, create characters, invite audience members to play necessary props, characters, and even scenery, as they experience this interactive improv performance. If you have seen Drew Carey’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” then you’ll love this show.

7:00 p.m. - midnight

The Apocalypse Haunted Attraction, located at the YWCA on E. 3rd St., is back in action and more frightful than ever.

Opening night is tonight, Sept. 25th, and will be open every Friday and Saturday night through October 31st from 7 p.m. to midnight or the last customer.

General admission for the Apocalypse Haunted Attraction is $16 for adults and $10 for kids 13 years and younger. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and parents should use discretion in bringing their children since this is an extremely intense haunt, said Murphy. Mention preview night, Sept. 25, and receive half off the ticket price ($16.00 to $8.00).

3. 7th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K

7:30 AM - 1:00 PM

The Alton race is considered the flagship event for Miles for Meso. Since the Illinois river town hosted the first Miles for Meso race in 2009, the Alton race has raised $155,000 for mesothelioma research.

“It’s our goal to continue to use the Alton race as springboard for other races around the country,” said Mike Wever, Alton Race Director & president of the Metro Tri Club, the sports club organizing the event.

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Winchester Ammunition invites the public to join them in celebrating the 44th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations at the historic and well renowned Nilo Farms.

5. Blessing of the Animals

10:15 AM – 11:30AM

In the tradition of St. Francis of Asisi, St. John's UCC is offering a Blessing of the Animals Service at the parish in Brighton IL. Bring your dog/cat, large animal, bird, reptile etc. for a special outdoor service that honors and offers prayers of blessing to God for all of the creatures that we are love for companionship and our livelihood.

