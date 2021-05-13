Tony Roberts Sets Solid Example For Others With Volunteer Effort At Edwardsville Road/Eaton Avenue in Wood River Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department today showcased an individual for a community service effort to show appreciation on the department's Facebook page. Wells said Roberts operates a very successful appliance repair business in town when not volunteering. The police chief said Tony gets the community service traits naturally from his mother, Mary, who is always volunteering her time and is "a very sweet lady." Chief Wells said the City of Wood River has a lot of volunteers who pitch in and help in different situations, with a tight city budget. Article continues after sponsor message

If you have a volunteer in your community you wish to spotlight for their acts, e-mail Dan Brannan at news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930. Please include a photo of the person. More like this: If you have a volunteer in your community you wish to spotlight for their acts, e-mail Dan Brannan at news@riverbender.com or text (618) 623-5930. Please include a photo of the person. "We have a lot of volunteers who do what they can to make are area look nice," he said. "I encourage others to do the same." Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said this was not police-related but definitely community related. He said Fred and Gale Ufert used to care for a spot on Edwardsville Road and Eaton Avenue and Wood River resident Tony Roberts contacted him and asked if he could clean the spot and replant. WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department today showcased an individual for a community service effort to show appreciation on the department's Facebook page. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Luis, Trade Student of the Month, Chris Slusser