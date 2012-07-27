Edwardsville, Illinois (7/25/2012) -- This year, hundreds ofarea residents will come together on Saturday, October 6, at SIUe Parking Lot A for the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, a one-day fundraising walk benefiting the American Diabetes Association. Edwardsville native, Calvin May, known as Tony La Russa’s First Question Guy leads this year’s Team Red made up of those with type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes, along with their families, friends, and co-workers. Calvin, 49, who has had type 1 diabetes since he was 1 year old says “Being part of the Walk is good, it’s a positive. I’m doing this to find a cure!” Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

Participants is the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes can receive FREE screenings in the Health & Wellness Fair, record a personal story in the ‘Why I Walk Video’, learn about better ways to eat, lose weight, and live free of diabetes, and children can play in the Kids Zone. Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes allows individuals and families to feel like part of a community, to provide support for those living successfully with this disease, and to honor and remember those lost due to complications from diabetes.

“Diabetes is a devastating disease that touches us all,” said Rawnie Berry, American Diabetes Association Manager. “The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is a wonderful opportunity for friends and co-workers to come together and help raise money for the fight against this devastating disease. SIUe is an excellent location for the walk as it provides ample parking, a route free of hills, and is centrally located to everyone living in the Metro East and in nearby communities”. Every person you’ll meet has a story.

Nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes-including 10.4% of Madison, 10.6% of St. Clair, and 9.4% of Jersey County residents. If current trends continue, one in three adults will have diabetes by 2050.

The American Diabetes Association leads the fight against the deadly consequences of diabetes by funding research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes; delivering services to hundreds of communities; providing objective and credible information; and giving voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. To start a team, join a team, or help with this event call Rawnie at 1-888-DIABETES or visit www.diabetes.org/stepoutmetroeast. Every step you take and every dollar you raise helps stop one of our nation’s most devastating diseases: diabetes- the leading cause of blindness, dialysis, and amputations.

