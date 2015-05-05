Pub crawlers from all over will participate in the Alton Main Street 2nd Annual Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl tonight, May 5.

To kick off the pub crawl, participants must check in at Bluff City Grill, located at 102 W. 9th Street, and receive their passport any time after 2 p.m. As the party goers crawl throughout the downtown area, each establishment will mark their passports that will be turned in to the bartenders at the end of the night. Passports will be collected from each place after 10 p.m.

The next morning, names will be drawn for some great prizes to include a pair of field box seats for the Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks game on May 25th! The more places marked on the passport, the more times that name is entered into the drawing, so hit them all for a better chance at winning the grand prize!

Alton Main Street organizes the pub crawls in support of promoting local businesses and to bring livelihood to the downtown area.

“The best part of a pub crawl is seeing everyone get together and support all of the local establishments,” said Alton pub crawler Shira Ortega. “I am so excited for tonight and can’t wait to do the crawl with everyone, it is a lot of fun.”

Anyone wishing to join in on tonight’s fiesta fun can purchase a ticket at the participating establishments below:

Big Muddy Pub

Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge

Old Bakery Beer Co.

The Firehouse

Shakers

Chez Marilyn

300 State

Bluff City Grill

Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar

Bubby & Sissy’s

Alton’s Best Cabs will be offering half-price cab rides to everyone on the Crawl, call (618) 578-3344 and show your passport for 50% off the cab fee.

For more information, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

