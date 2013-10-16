California-based rock band Tommy & The High Pilots played the Hatheway Cultural Center on Friday, Oct. 11 with opening act The Giving Moon. Around 250 people attended the show, which was free to students and the community, and was sponsored by L&C Student Activities and WLCA 89.9-FM.

“Everyone played an integral role in making this show a success, from Lewis and Clark staff members to our Radio Broadcasting students and Student Activities members,” said Mike Lemons, Radio Broadcasting coordinator and WLCA station manager. “Both bands were really good, and had nothing but nice things to say about the venue and Lewis and Clark in general. Everyone at the show seemed to have a really good time. This is hopefully just the first of many shows we will be bringing to Hatheway in the coming months. Working with Student Activities, we intend to find performers and up and coming bands, including those that we play on 89.9, so stay tuned for future concerts and events.”

View more photos from the show online at www.flickr.com/lewisandclarkcc

