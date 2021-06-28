Photo credit Flikr. Blossom end rot is caused by low levels of calcium, not by a disease or insects. Usually, it’s not an issue of a lack of calcium in the soil, but how well a plant can absorb calcium.URBANA — Blossom end rot is the scourge for any tomato grower. What starts as a light tan spot at the end of the fruit where the blossom was, will expand and eventually turn black and leathery.

“When it comes to tomatoes, it is most commonly seen on larger fruited cultivars or long-fruited varieties like roma,” says

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.