WOOD RIVER - Tom Stalcup, a six-year City Councilman is running for Mayor of Wood River and has announced his election platform.

Stalcup, a retired regional sales manager of Prairie Farms Dairy, was employed there for 31 years, filed his mayoral bid on November 16, 2020.

Stalcup said he decided to run for Wood River mayor because he feels the city’s top leader should be more transparent in the way city business is conducted.

“We need to bring new ideas to the Council more often and listen to the residents in what they want done," Stalcup said.

An aging infrastructure needs to be priority, he said.

"Sewer lines, sewer separation, sewer plant, waterlines, streets and sidewalks all need to be addressed," Stalcup said.

The areas of flooding on the east side and the area of the Eastwood subdivision and Sixth Street retention in Wood River are both targets Stalcup sees for improvements.

"This past year there was a lot of discussion about a Rec Center," Stalcup said. "I have always said I am not opposed to a Rec Center. But I’ve questioned what type, how big, how much cost, will there be a pool included, are all question that I posed. But this current council didn’t feel it necessary to second my motions or move forward with a feasibility study to answer those questions. I would feel more comfortable finding out all the information and not writing a blank check and possibly costing our citizens long term unnecessary costs.

"The citizens of Wood River deserve to be heard and I will work with our City Council with open and honest dialog to better our city and set it up for the future. We have a tremendous group of city department heads and employees that will get the work done to make these improvements."

Stalcup closed by saying: "If I win, I look forward to working with the City Council, the city department heads and the City Manager."

