Tom Little's Retirement is Cause for a Twist and Shout Tom Little, an avowed Beatles fan and an Alton Memorial Hospital favorite, retired March 5 after 37 years in Housekeeping. It was quite A Day in the Life for This Boy, as AMH said Hello, Goodbye to Tom with a reception in the cafeteria meeting rooms. Tom earned his Ticket to Ride into retirement, where *It Wont Be Long before he won't have to spend any more Hard Days Nights. Tom has no aspirations to become a Paperback Writer, but we're sure We Can Work It Out. For now, we'll just Let It Be and wish Tom well, because Tomorrow Never Knows just how much Help! the hospital will need without him. I've Got a Feeling that Tom is off on a Long and Winding Road of retirement happiness. And that's really Something.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marlene Lewis and Jeanne Truckey from the AMH Development office, plus parish nurses Judy Roth and Cathie Ketterer, gave Tom a card with their faces superimposed over those of the Fab Four. The inside of the card was a parody of the Ticket to Ride lyrics:

I think we're gonna be sad

I think it's today, yeah

Because Tom Little

Is goin' away, yeah

He's got a ticket to sleep late

He's gonna start with a clean slate

He's got a lot to celebrate

And we think that's great!

More like this: