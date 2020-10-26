An excuse provided for why the State's Attorney office failed to object to the premature release of a child murderer fell apart today as officials disputed their account of the incidents.

In an October 24, Alton Telegraph interview, Crystal Uhe's office admits failure to object to a child murderer's early release. It defends this failure by stating a "standing objection" to such requests was sent "several years" prior. It has now been confirmed no such "standing objection" has been used by Uhe's office or any other State's Attorney in Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I can confirm that the Board does not permit blanket "standing objections" in clemency cases," says Jason Sweat, Chief Legal Counsel for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. "Nor has it received a response seeking to take such a position."

The statement makes it clear that Uhe indeed failed to oppose the early release of a child murderer, and the murderer got out of jail 20 years early. We also know Uhe failed to oppose the early release requests of four other murderers and a kidnapper.

"It appears Crystal Uhe's office is being dishonest with the citizens of Madison County," says Tom Haine. "How can voters trust her with the job of State's Attorney after these fabricated stories to cover up her own failures?"

The Prisoner Review Board Counsel also emphasized his point, saying, "There is no State's Attorney's office in Illinois, and specifically the Madison County State's Attorney's office, registering a blanket "standing objection" to clemency cases before the PRB. There is a reason that the law requires that each State's Attorney be given notice and an opportunity to respond for each individual case. Our records indicate that the Madison County State's Attorney's office registered no objection to Kwayera Jackson's petition for clemency."

More like this: