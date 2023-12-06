GODFREY - New Japanese restaurant Toko Sushi and Boba is officially open in Godfrey. Located in Suite D at 5775 Godfrey Road, the restaurant serves authentic Japanese cuisine, boba tea and rolled ice cream. They open at 4 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2023, and then kick off their regular hours.

“I get all the recipes from Japan itself. I learned from there,” owner Eko Adikaputra said. “Our food is made by the order and with high quality. I’m trying to make it the best I know, in my knowledge. Quality is everything.”

Toko Sushi and Boba specializes in Japanese cuisine. Sushi, sashimi, ramen, stir-fry noodles and other favorite dishes are on the menu. All of the sushi rolls are named after famous songs. They also offer sake, wine and milk tea with boba, which is dairy-free. And for dessert, they have Thai-style rolled ice cream, mixed on a cold iron right in front of the customer.

This menu is the culmination of Adikaputra’s 15 years in the restaurant business. Toko Sushi and Boba combines two of his previous business ventures. He worked at Shogun Japanese Steakhouse in Alton until it was sold, and he was a founding owner of Snow Factory, a Thai-style ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout St. Louis.

Adikaputra noted that there isn’t anything like Toko Sushi and Boba in the Godfrey or Alton area. In addition to the dining room, the restaurant also offers take-out orders and hopes to eventually work with DoorDash or Uber Eats.

Toko Sushi and Boba is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12–3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They open for dinner from 4–9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3–9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3–9 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant is currently hiring. You can call them at 618-208-7440 for more information or to place an order. Visit their official website at SushiGodfrey.com for details, including their full menu.

