Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) will be bringing back a popular Donor Pool activity from last summer. Toddler Time will be held every Friday starting June 13 from 10-11:30am. This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with

their little ones, up to six years old, in the kiddie pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours. The kiddie pool will be the only area open during this time. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Season pass holders will still need to pay to participate in this special activity. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times. Donor Pool is located inside Dolan Park at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052.

For more information about this water activity and others, please visit

http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm or contact JPRD's Donor Pool at 618.498.5221.

Photo: Amanda Witt and her son Hank are enjoying Toddler Time at Donor Pool

during the 2013 season.

