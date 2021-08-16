SPRINGFIELD– Monday, August 16th is Senior Citizens & Scout Day at the Illinois State Fair. Fairgoers 60 and older are admitted to the fairgrounds for free! Special events will be held in the Senior Citizens Center throughout the day including inductions into the Illinois Senior Hall of Fame and more. Scouts in uniform will also be admitted to the fairgrounds for free. The Scout Day Tent will be located directly outside the entrance to the Carnival Midway.

There are many exciting things to see and do at the Illinois State Fair, here are just a few highlights of the events for Monday:

• Not So Newlywed Game at 11:00 AM in the Illinois Building

• Illinois Senior Brain Game at 1:00 PM in the Illinois Building

• BINGO sponsored by Gift of Hope at 6:00 PM at Grand Central Stage (Free to Play)

• Truck & Tractor Pulls at 7:30 PM in the Multi-Purpose Arena

• The Traveling Salvation Show a Tribute to Neil Diamond (Free Concert) 7:30 PM at the Grandstand

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

