March 10 is International Day of Awesomeness, a celebration of awesomeness all over the world! Initally thought of in 2007, it has since been made an official and annual day of celebration. How will you choose to celebrate International Day of Awesomeness? Will you perform a feat of awesomeness, or simply say thanks to a friend for being truly awesome?