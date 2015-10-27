ALTON - A question is circulating around Alton about whether or not a pizza/sandwich shop/catering business will be able to open at what was previously a commercially zoned business location at 1801 State St. in Alton.

The answer should come with an Alton City Council vote at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Alton City Hall.

Steve and Dee Gehrs have proposed opening the business in the vacant State Street building. The Alton Plan Commission voted 3-7 against recommending an amendment to the city code allowing limited service for a restaurant/caterer. The vote would have allowed a special use permit in the R-2 Single Family Residential Zoning District where the property is located.

Stan Gula, the realtor assigned to the property, said at the Tuesday Plan Commission meeting, next-door-neighbor Scott Kelley brought up questions about what about the smell of pizza in the air, workers smoking outside and increased traffic in the rear alley with his young son in the house. Gula said the Gehrs are trying to work with Kelley and agreed to let trees remain between the two properties to block Kelley’s view of the business. The three met on Saturday, but the outcome of the meeting was unknown at the time of the interview with Gula on Monday.

He also pointed out that the Gehrs said much of their business would be carry out, although there would be 20 seats in the building with probable hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The State Street building has been up for sale for a while and if it isn’t sold, it will eventually become an eyesore,” Gula said. “The potential buyers have a background in construction and have some excellent renovation plans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The State Street property was erected in 1916 as a grocery store and has been a commercial building all along, Gula said.

“Fred Rust opened the store in 1916 and his family owned it until 1970 when it was purchased by the Velloffs for commercial property,” Gula said. “At some place along the line, the zoning was changed, yet the owners claim they were not aware of the change. It is claimed the owners received the notice some time ago.“

The small commercial building consists four walls, a roof and a basement.

The Velloff family operated a lawn mower repair business previously inside the structure.

If the proposal was that of a barber shop, it would likely go through, Gula said, but he added “how many people today are opening new barber shops?”

“The husband and wife have done an outstanding job with their plans,” Gula said. “They are contractors and plan to redo the electric, repave the drive, have a ramp for the disabled, new plumbing, new doors, new windows and they would be good neighbors. As far as Alton is concerned, if they are looking to bring business to Alton, this is going to give them revenue for quite a few years and make the whole neighborhood look better. From everything I have seen of them, they are upstanding people.”

A super majority vote is required, five of eight votes to override the negative recommendation by the Alton Plan Commission. Alton Mayor Brant Walker also votes on the issue.

RiverBender.com will provide coverage of the Alton City Council after the meeting concludes.

More like this: