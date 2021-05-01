GODFREY- The Nature Institute (TNI), located in Godfrey, IL, has provided the community with native plants at its annual native plant sale since the year 2000. On Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9 am to noon,TNI is teaming up with local native plant vendors to provide more types of native plants to the community at its first ever Wildflower Market. The Wildflower Market will be located at TNI’s greenhouse at the

corner of Levis Lane and South Levis Lane.

Pure Air Natives, River City Natives, Green Thumb Nursery, Lewis and Clark’s Restoration Ecology Program, and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri will be joining TNI at the Wildflower Market. All vendors will be accepting cash payments and some will accept check and charge payments. Pre-order pick up is also available from select vendors. All purchases from The Nature Institute’s sale will go towards TNI’s mission of preservation, restoration, and education.

The showy flowers of native plants provide nectar and pollen to butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds throughout the growing season. In spring, songbirds feed their hatchlings insects collected from the native plants in your yard. After native plants have bloomed, birds and other wildlife rely on the seeds of native plants as a source of food in the fall and winter months.



Native plants require less maintenance than non-native ornamental plants. Once established, native plants will only need supplemental watering during extended hot and dry periods. Because native plants are adapted to local soil types, the addition of compost and fertilizers is not necessary. Further, native plants have co-evolved with insect herbivores and can grow despite light to moderate insect damage without the use of insecticides. More benefits to wildlife and less maintenance makes native plants

perfect for any yard.

For more information about TNI’s Wildflower Market, visit The Nature Institute.

