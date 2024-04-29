Doug Tallamy,GODFREY - Doug Tallamy, author and expert on the interactions of plants and insects, has written several books describing the importance of native plants in our ecosystem. One of his projects, homegrown national parks, encourages homeowners to plant native plants in their yard in order to bring wildlife back to our more urban areas. This year,

The Nature Institute is helping to make that dream a reality by providing many species of flowering plants at the Native Plant Sale.

All of these plants will help make your yard a habitat hotspot for pollinators, birds, and other animals.

The Nature Institute (TNI), located in Godfrey, IL, has provided the community with native plants at its annual plant sale since the year 2000. On Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., TNI will provide many species of native plants to the community at its annual native plant sale.

This year the sale will return to the greenhouse space at the corner of Levis Lane and South Levis Lane.

