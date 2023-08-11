GODFREY – The Nature Institute’s (TNI) hiking trails, located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, Ill, are quiet for now with the end of summer camp, but will soon be teeming with activity. TNI’s fall programs are plentiful and registration is now open.

The newest program added to the calendar is the Bigs and Littles Hiking Club. Director of Education, Lauren, wants to invite families to join her family for a hike on the preserve. A carrier or sling is recommended for little legs, as strollers are not recommended on our trails. Bigs and Littles Hiking Club will be monthly starting September 2 with a new trail being explored each month. These hikes are free and open to the public and registration is preferred.

Another relatively new program returning this fall is Tiny Trekkers. This drop off program is for young children (age 3 - 5) on each Tuesday from 9 - 11 a.m. Tiny Trekkers is the perfect complement to part time preschool or a way to get a young child ready for a more structured school type setting. Each week children will explore the nature preserve by getting dirty, exploring with all of their senses, and interacting with other children. Registration is required.

TNI also has some old favorites to announce this fall. Kids Night Out is a drop-off program for kids ages 6 - 10, with an occasional opportunity for ages 10 - 14 to join as well. They will hang out at TNI on a Friday evening to explore the preserve and learn more about special topics with dinner provided. Discovery Nature Club, our bi-weekly after-school program for kids in 1st - 5th grade, also returns in September.

Our adult programs return as well with Yoga + Hike! If you need a place to go meditate in nature this is the perfect program for you. This fall we have an evening option to complement the early morning favorite. Another way to get outside and relax this fall is with Shinrin-Yoku, forest bathing. These nature therapy sessions will be led by a certified nature therapist giving you a chance to slow down, embrace the quiet, and relax in the forest.

To register and learn more about these upcoming programs, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org.

