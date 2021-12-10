TROY/MARYVILLE - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fundraiser on April 1st, 2022, at the Gateway Convention Center.

This year’s theme is “Chamber's Got Talent” and will include live performances, a special guest, auctions, food, giveaways, and more. This is the Chamber’s biggest Annual Fundraiser and part of the proceeds with benefit the 501C3 Foundation, which gives scholarships to local students.

Those interested in tickets or sponsorship information should contact the TMSM Chamber of Commerce at info@troymaryvillecoc.com or call 618-667-8769.

The TMSM Chamber is looking forward to “putting the FUN back into fundraiser” and is hopeful for a great turnout.

