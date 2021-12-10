TROY/MARYVILLE - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will host its annual fundraiser on April 1st, 2022, at the Gateway Convention Center.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s theme is “Chamber's Got Talent” and will include live performances, a special guest, auctions, food, giveaways, and more. This is the Chamber’s biggest Annual Fundraiser and part of the proceeds with benefit the 501C3 Foundation, which gives scholarships to local students.

Those interested in tickets or sponsorship information should contact the TMSM Chamber of Commerce at info@troymaryvillecoc.com or call 618-667-8769.

The TMSM Chamber is looking forward to “putting the FUN back into fundraiser” and is hopeful for a great turnout.

More like this:

Sep 1, 2024 - Fall Fest 2024 Brings Family Fun, Fireworks, More To Bunker Hill

Apr 5, 2024 - Spring Tees Off with Mississippi Masters Golf Tourney On April 26

3 days ago - Downtown Troy to Host Festival Celebrating Chamber of Commerce's 40th Anniversary

Sep 7, 2024 - Backstoppers 9-Pin Bowling Fundraiser to Benefit Local First Responders

Aug 28, 2024 - Elik Touts 100% Voting Record for Small Business  

 