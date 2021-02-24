ST. LOUIS - Former East Alton-Wood River star football and track athlete T.J. Lawson followed his dream as a indoor and outdoor track and field competitor for Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.

Missouri Baptist University is a private Southern Baptist university in Creve Couer, MO. It is one of the three universities in the Missouri Baptist Convention. The main campus is located on a 68-acre site near Creve Couer and Town and Country in West St. Louis.

Lawson has continued his spring success at Missouri Baptist and recorded a 23.2 best for 200 meters and 52.8 in the 400 meters. In high school at East Alton-Wood River, he posted a time of 23.2 in the 200 meters.

Lawson also enjoys running on the spring relays for Missouri Baptist.

COVID-19 has played havoc with Missouri Baptist’s indoor and outdoor track season since last spring and this winter indoors.

“The season was cut short last year in 2020 and we didn’t get to come back and compete outdoors,” he said. “We have some pretty awesome new coaches here and other athletes here and at other schools who push me.”

Lawson considered a college football career, but in the end, he thought track and field would be more suitable for him. The Madison County Track and Field Championships contain some of T.J.’s favorite high school memories.

In the future, T.J. said he hopes to become a physical education teacher and coach of either football, track or both. T.J. still lives in Wood River and commutes each day. After morning classes, he trains, so he has a lot of long days but said it is a labor of love.

T.J. said he is very thankful that Missouri Baptist University gave him an opportunity to continue his love - track and field - and he hopes to make the best of it the remainder of his career.

