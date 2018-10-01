GODFREY – Tis the season for spooky and scares at the Great Godfrey Corn Maze at Glazebrook Park.

This coming Friday at 6 p.m., the Great Godfrey Corn Maze will open to the public as it does every weekend. Unlike the previous weekends, however, this weekend's maze will be haunted. This trend will continue every weekend throughout the month of October until the maze closes at the end of the month. The haunting begins after dusk, and continues until the maze closes at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the maze are $6 for adults, $4 for kids 6-11, and free for children under six. Godfrey Recreation Director Jordan Gintz said the haunted maze is not recommended for kids under 10. She said things get a bit too spooky for the little ones.

Other events coming to the maze this month include First Responders and Military Appreciation Day this coming Saturday. That event will feature food trucks throughout the day and free admission to first responders, active duty personnel and veterans wanting to traverse the corn maze. Guests of those people will still be required to pay.

A Kid's Fest will also occur the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 13. That event will feature pumpkin and face painting as well as a costume contest, assuming enough contestants are dressed for the occasion.

