COLUMBIA, Mo. – The SIUE track and field teams completed the Tom Botts Invitational Saturday at The University of Missouri. Senior Lauren White recorded four personal records in multiple events to lead the Cougars and DeVonte Tincher continues his impressive freshman season.

"I was thoroughly impressed with the performances today," SIUE Head Coach Scott Block said. "A little nice weather goes a long way and I think this is a great way to go into our final regular season competition next weekend."

White started off with a PR in the women's javelin (136 feet, 7 inches), placing her fourth in the meet and fourth in SIUE school history. She also ran a PR in the 100m hurdles (14.74 seconds), placing her third, a PR in the 200m (24.83), good enough for sixth and a PR fourth place mark in the high jump (1.67m). She also took tenth in the long jump (5.42).

SIUE's Tincher continues to dominate the competition in his freshman season. He ran a new PR in the 100m (10.71), which was good for second in the meet and moves him up to fourth all-time in SIUE school history. Tincher also placed third in the long jump (6.88).

Julian Harvey placed first in the men's triple jump (14.75) and the long jump (7.55m).

In the throws, Nick Matthews took second in the men's hammer throw (60.74) and Martinus Mitchell placed third in the men's discus (49.94). Lizzie Virgl finished fourth in the women's hammer throw (56.43) and threw a PR in the discus (40.59).

The SIUE runners had a solid meet as well. Aly Goff ran two PRs for the Cougars, one in the 1500m (4:38.90), placing her fourth all-time for SIUE and another PR in the 800m (2:20.04). Allie Sweatt recorded the fifth fastest 5K time in SIUE history (17:46.55). Landon Skelly ran a PR in the 1500m with a time of 3:55.44.

The Cougars will wrap up the regular season next week when they travel to compete in the Memphis Invitational April 27-28.

