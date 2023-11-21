WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of the EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00

“Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

November's winner is Timothy Melton. Timothy is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with the National Honor Society, Baseball, Bowling, and Golf (all 4 years for all sports). Timothy was in the Student Council and Scholar Bowl his Freshman year.

Timothy has received honors for Eagle Scout, NHS, DAR Youth Citizenship Award & Renaissance Gold Level.

After graduation, Timothy plans to attend college at The University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign. Timothy is thinking of majoring in Electrical Engineering.

Congratulations Timothy and we all wish you good luck in your future!

