BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced the times and dates for all 128 first-round games of the 42nd IHSA Football Championship this weekend.

The playoffs begin Friday and Saturday in all eight classes, with the state championship games set for Nov. 27-28 (Thanksgiving weekend) at Husky Stadium on the Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb.

Six Riverbender-area teams qualified for this year's playoffs, Edwardsville in Class 8A, Marquette Catholic and Civic Memorial in Class 4A, Roxana in Class 3A and Carrollton and Hardin-Calhoun in Class 1A

Here's the times and dates for Riverbender-area teams:

CLASS 8A: (30) Aurora Waubonsee Valley at (3) Edwardsville, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium

CLASS 4A: (13) Marquette Catholic at (4) Rochester, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rochester; (10) Breese Mater Dei at (7) Civic Memorial, 1 p.m. Saturday at Civic Memorial

CLASS 3A: (9) Roxana at (8) Carlinville, 7 p.m. Friday at Carlinville

CLASS 1A: (13) Bridgeport Red Hill at (4) Carrollton, 2 p.m. Saturday; (14) Hardn-Calhoun at (3) Arcola, 2 p.m. Saturday

