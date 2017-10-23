Times, dates announced for first-round football playoff games
BLOOMINGTON – The times and dates for the first-round games in all eight classes of the 44th IHSA Football Championship have been released by the Illinois High School Association.
Eight teams from the Riverbender area will be among the 254 teams beginning their quest to reach the state finals at Husky Stadium in DeKalb Thanksgiving weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Here are the times and dates for the opening-round contests involving area teams:
CLASS 1A: Madison at Carrollton, 1 p.m. Saturday; Hardin-Calhoun at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 2A: South Mac (Bunker Hill-Mount Olive coop) at Downs Tri-Valley, 3 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3A: Marquette Catholic at Newton, 7 p.m. Friday; East Alton-Wood River at Carlinville, 7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A: Peoria Richwoods at Triad, 7:30 p.m. Friday
CLASS 7A: Alton at Chicago Lincoln Park, 6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 8A: Edwardsville at Huntley, 7 p.m Friday
The dates and times for the second-round games will be announced Oct. 30 by the IHSA office.
