BLOOMINGTON – The times and dates for the first-round games in all eight classes of the 44th IHSA Football Championship have been released by the Illinois High School Association.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Eight teams from the Riverbender area will be among the 254 teams beginning their quest to reach the state finals at Husky Stadium in DeKalb Thanksgiving weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Here are the times and dates for the opening-round contests involving area teams:

CLASS 1A: Madison at Carrollton, 1 p.m. Saturday; Hardin-Calhoun at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m. Saturday

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 2A: South Mac (Bunker Hill-Mount Olive coop) at Downs Tri-Valley, 3 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A: Marquette Catholic at Newton, 7 p.m. Friday; East Alton-Wood River at Carlinville, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A: Peoria Richwoods at Triad, 7:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 7A: Alton at Chicago Lincoln Park, 6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 8A: Edwardsville at Huntley, 7 p.m Friday

The dates and times for the second-round games will be announced Oct. 30 by the IHSA office.

More like this:

5 days ago - Bartoni's Hat Trick Makes The Difference As CBC Spoils Edwardsville's Senior Day

May 2, 2023 - Pickering Appointed As New Edwardsville Head Football Coach, Has Served As Defensive Coordinator Since 2008

Aug 25, 2023 - Week 1: Area High School Football Schedule

Aug 22, 2023 - Carrollton Sweeps Group C, McGivney Takes Two Of Three To Kick Off Roxana Volleyball Tournament

Nov 2, 2022 - Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2

 