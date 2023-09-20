GREENVILLE - The Panther 5K returned to Greenville University’s Homecoming celebration in 2022 after a COVID hiatus and received a welcome response. This year, runners will take their mark on Saturday, October 21, 2023, during GU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend celebration.

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the annual Panther 5K. Awards will be presented to various age groups. Participation cost for the 5k Run/Walk is $37.99. Early bird pricing increases after September 30. Participation in The Kids Fun Run is $5. Registrations are taken through the day of the event. Greenville University Student charge is $10. Price increases after October 10.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s fun for the whole family! The Panther 5k is a great tradition to add to Homecoming Weekend. There's something for everyone to enjoy between the fall weather, the community, the food, and the athletic events,” says Tina Watterson, Coordinator of Advancement and Alumni Engagement at Greenville University.

Mark your calendar for October 21. Support the runners or run yourself. The Children’s Fun Run for ages seven and under begins at 8 a.m. and the 5k run/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Awards will be presented to various age groups. Register at panther5k.org before September 30 to guarantee early bird pricing and get your Panther 5K t-shirt.

About Greenville University

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, IL., 45 miles east of St. Louis, MO. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.

More like this: