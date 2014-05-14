Alton, IL – Time is running out to take advantage of a great deal on a visit to Busch Stadium to see the St. Louis Cardinals play! The Cardinals are joining up with Alton Police Department’s Project Alert and the Riverbender.com Community Center to salute drug-free students and their families.

Game day, May 29, is also the last day of school for Alton schools, making this game the perfect opportunity to kick off summer. The game begins at 7:15 pm, and features the Cardinals playing against the San Francisco Giants.

Only a brief time remains to purchase these specially-priced tickets. The tickets, which have a $54 face value, are available for the low price of $16 per ticket, and must be purchased no later than Sunday, May 18. While the promotion is primarily directed toward students, anyone in the community is welcome to purchase these specially-priced tickets and attend the game.

To buy tickets, please contact Officer Doug Schaefer via email at schaefer@altonpolice.com or by phone at (618) 463-3505; alternately, you may contact Maureen at the Riverbender.com Community Center by stopping in to 200 W. Third Street, Alton, emailing maureen@riverbender.com or calling (618) 465-9850, ext. 212. Checks should be made payable to Alton Project Alert, a program provided to area middle schools by the Alton Police Department.

About Project Alert:

Project Alert is a two-year Core Curriciulum course offered through the Alton Police Department that uses the strategies of motivating students against drug use, provides skills and strategies to resist drug use, and establishes new non-use attitudes and beliefs. Today more than ever, teens need help resisting drugs. Project ALERT is a proven solution — a nationally recognized, 6th, 7th, & 8th grade, evidence-based program that gives students insight, understanding, and actual skills for resisting substance use. Project ALERT successfully addresses tobacco, alcohol, marijuana and inhalants, the substances teens are most likely to use. By shifting the pro-drug mindset, Project ALERT can have powerful results. Project Alert is taught through small group activities, role playing exercises, real life videos, and guided classroom discussions.

