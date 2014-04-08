Timberidge to Play Benefit Concert Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Friday, April 18th at 7:00 p.m., the public is invited to attend a benefit concert performed by the Timberidge Band. The local artists will be performing a mixture of country music, with all proceeds from the event being donated to Senior Services Plus' Meals on Wheels program. Article continues after sponsor message The event will be held at Senior Services Plus' Alton Center, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue. Admission for the event is $10, which includes refreshments and light appetizers. Doors will be opened at 6:30 p.m. The Timberidge Benefit Concert is sponsored by Jeri Parks of Coldwell Banker Paslay Realtors. Print Version Submit a News Tip