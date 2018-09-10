ST. LOUIS – Tim Smith of St. Louis may be a first-year bicycle racer, but he’s enjoyed success in his rookie season.

Smith was the winner of the Category Four race as part of TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival held recently in downtown Edwardsville. His strategy in the race was quite an easy one.

“Not break away,” Smith said about the Criterium race. “My strategy was trying to sit in and set up a teammate for a sprint. But I found myself off the front, and I figured I’d push it.”

As mentioned, Smith is in his first year of bicycle racing, and his love of biking helped attract him to the sport.

“I love biking, I love going fast, and I like competing,” Smith said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith’s current goal is very easy as well: To keep winning races.

“Just trying to win races one at a time. No real plans,” Smith said.

As for his future goals in racing, Smith just wants to keep improving and getting better.

“I don’t know that I have any goals,” Smith said. “I’m just trying to improve one day at a time, just trying to get faster on the bikes, stronger.”

Smith enjoyed being in the Criterium and made sure to thank his teammates and the organizers as well.

“This is a really great event,” Smith said. “Thank you to Edwardsville for putting it on, to the Rotary for doing what they do, and to my team, Cannonball Hub, for helping us out.”

More like this: