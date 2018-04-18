ALTON - Each year, the Till Valhalla: Silkies Ruck for the Fallen has grown in popularity. Organizers expect more of the same in 2018.

Locally founded, the US Veterans Foundation, is scheduled to host its Till Valhalla: Annual Silkies Ruck for the Fallen for the third year in a row at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. The purpose of the event is to honor fallen brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The Ruck will take place on May 19, at the Tactical Sh*T Shop in St. Peters, MO. All participants are requested to be registered by 9 a.m. The event gets strong participation from the Alton/Edwardsville region, organizers said.

USVF, public relations officer Shannon Yount said this event is one of the largest ones held in the Midwest with participants traveling hundreds of miles to ruck it with fellow veterans, military families, and friends of fallen service members.

"Last year, we had more than 1,200 participants ruck through the streets of St. Charles, MO., wearing silkies and military boots," Yount said. "It is a sight to see and we invite all to come and join us.

"This event is free to everyone and is open to anyone who would like to support our fallen service members. Proceeds from Ruck raffles and monetary donations collected at the event will be donated to Fallen Hero's Dream Ride. We are actively looking for volunteers to help staff the event, sponsors and hydration donations."

Timeline for the event:

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. as well as a briefing for safety vehicles 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. - Introductions and speeches

9:45 a.m. – Staging of participants and vehicles

10 a.m. – Step-Off for Ruck

Till Valhalla: Annual Silkies Ruck for the Fallen is promoted at https://www.facebook.com/USVetsFoundation/, and it will also be available on Tactical Sh*t's FB page https://www.facebook.com/tacticalshit/ until the day of the event.

Tactical Sh*t is a main sponsor of the event and for more information about them, please visit their website, https://shop.tacticalshit.com. If individuals would like to donate to USVF or for the event, please visit the US Veterans Foundation website, https://usvetsfoundation.org/index.html.

Anyone with questions can e-mail pro@usvetsfoundation.org or call Jason Thompson at (618) 974-1278.

