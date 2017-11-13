Tigers-Loyola Class 8A semifinal begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in Edwardsville
BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced the start times for Saturday's IHSA Class 8A football playoff semifinal games.
The game between Wilmette Loyola Academy and Edwardsville at EHS' Tiger Stadium will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the other semifinal game between Park Ridge Maine South and Frankfort Lincoln-Way East will start at 6 p.m.
The winners of Saturday's games will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Huskie Stadium on the Northern Illinois University campus for the Class 8A state championship. Edwardsville defeated Minooka 28-25 last Saturday evening to advance to the semifinals, while Loyola eliminated Chicago Marist 30-10 last Saturday night to set up Saturday afternoon's game.
The Metro-East's other remaining representative, Highland, will travel to Rochester for a 4:30 p.m. Saturday Class 4A semifinal game, with the winner of that game meeting the Morris-Chicago Raby winner at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at NIU for the Class 4A title; the Morris-Raby game kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday at Chicago's Hanson Stadium.
