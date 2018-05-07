EDWARDSVILLE – Jonathan Yancik had everything working for him in Friday night's Edwardsville baseball game at Tom Pile Field against Lockport.

The Porters only had three runners on base in the first 5.2 innings – two on walks and a hit batsman – and was cruising along in the sixth when C.J. Wiens came to bat.

Wiens was jammed on a pitch and managed to get ahold of the Yancik offering just enough to flare it down the line in left, where it settled just inside the left-field line for a double to break up Yancik's bid for a no-hitter.

The Tigers won the game 3-2 on an RBI double from Reid Hendrickson that scored Drake Westcott after Lockport had tied the game in the top of the seventh, but Yancik, a junior, was still happy with his performance that helped the Tigers on the night.

“I was just working on hitting my fastball spots,” Yancik said. “The slider wasn't really working – I just tried to hit my fastball in the right places; it worked out good for me.

“I didn't focus too much on velocity, I just tried to hit spots and put the fastball where it was supposed to go. It worked out and I got a lot of quick outs.”

Of the Weins double that broke up the no-hitter, “it was just a jam-shot,” Yancik said. “It's just a hit – that's baseball for you.”

Yancik was pleased with going so deep into the game with a no-no. “I was really happy with that,” Yancik said. “That's as long as I've thrown all year; I was excited that I made it this far, to throw that deep in the game and give my team a chance to win.

“I was super-excited that I won that game – I could care less about the performance, just as long as we won – that's good enough for me. It was good to get that win.”

